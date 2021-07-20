Karen Watkins Coats
Karen Watkins Coats, age 81 of Temple, died Friday, July 16, 2021 at a Belton Care Center. The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 2:00pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Bettye Karen Watkins Coats was born on March 25, 1940 to the late Julius Charles Watkins and Bettye Louise Day Watkins. She married Whit Coats on July 18, 1959 in Pettus, Texas. Karen graduated from Smithville High School and attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She loved traveling, camping, quilting, sewing and loving on her grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and attended First Baptist Church in Temple and Temple Bible Church. Karen was a military wife and lived all over the world including Heidelberg, Germany, Ft. Monroe, Virginia, Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas and in Temple for the last 44 years. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jay and Charles Watkins.
Survivors include her husband, Lt. Col. Whit Coats (Retired); sons, Jeff Coats of San Antonio, Brad Coats and wife Autumn of Belton, Tim Coats of Temple and Chase Coats of Temple; daughter, Jaimie Coats of Troy; sister, Marilyn Bradley of Temple; seven grandchildren, Calvin Coats, Kaylon Coats, Jordan Coats, Brittney Coats, Jett Coats, Tyler Coats and Trey Coats; five great grandchildren, Lily Coats, Cooper Coats, Emma Naro, Wyatt Naro and Beau Naro.
Memorials may be given in Karen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The ALS Foundation or to the charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary
Karen Watkins CoatsKaren Watkins Coats, age 81 of Temple, died Friday, July 16, 2021 at a Belton Care Center. The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 2:00pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Bettye Karen Watkins Coats was born on March 25, 1940 to the late Julius Charles Watkins and Bettye Louise Day Watkins. She married Whit Coats on July 18, 1959 in Pettus, Texas. Karen graduated from Smithville High School and attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She loved traveling, camping, quilting, sewing and loving on her grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and attended First Baptist Church in Temple and Temple Bible Church. Karen was a military wife and lived all over the world including Heidelberg, Germany, Ft. Monroe, Virginia, Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas and in Temple for the last 44 years. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jay and Charles Watkins. Survivors include her husband, Lt. Col. Whit Coats (Retired); sons, Jeff Coats of San Antonio, Brad Coats and wife Autumn of Belton, Tim Coats of Temple and Chase Coats of Temple; daughter, Jaimie Coats of Troy; sister, Marilyn Bradley of Temple; seven grandchildren, Calvin Coats, Kaylon Coats, Jordan Coats, Brittney Coats, Jett Coats, Tyler Coats and Trey Coats; five great grandchildren, Lily Coats, Cooper Coats, Emma Naro, Wyatt Naro and Beau Naro. Memorials may be given in Karen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The ALS Foundation or to the charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary