Celebration of Life Services for Margaret Lorene (Marley) Jackson will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021: visitation 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843, Salado, TX. Interment will follow immediately after service at Cedar Valley Cemetery. Richard Worden, Jack Husung will be officiating. Mrs. Jackson went home to be with her Lord and Savior October 17, 2021.
Margaret L. (Marley) Jackson was born to Charles F. Marley Sr. and Era (Harris) Marley on April 6, 1923 in Burnet County, TX. Margaret worked at the State Hospital for a few years before getting married. Floyd and Margaret married on May 29, 1944, before Floyd left for service in the US Army in WWII. After marriage she became a homemaker and housewife; she was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Cedar Valley Baptist Church for 78 years and continued to serve in her church and community. She volunteered for delivery of commodities all over the local and rural community for years. The church looked to her for leadership in many ways. She served the church as the secretary/treasurer, and taught Bible study classes for the young children for many years. Margaret was a devoted mother and wife and took on the role of room mother for their three children for all occasions, throughout all their school years.
Her grandchildren have many memories of her love and service for Christ, so many traditions, that special breakfast, deer hunting with her and so much more! She carried on so many of these traditions and special things for her great grandchildren as well. These memories will live on in our hearts and our own families forever.
Margaret loved Gospel music and listened to it all the time. She never sang herself, but now she is singing in Glory!
She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lee Jackson, her parents, 5 sisters, 1 brother, and 2 sons: Jessie Lindel Jackson, Clayton Dewayne Jackson and 1 great, great grandson.
She is survived by her son, Donnie Jackson of Salado, 8 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 9 great, great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843, or Cedar Valley Cemetery Association, 14075 Cedar Valley Rd., Salado, TX 76571.
Margaret had a love for God, Family, and Country; she leaves behind an incredible legacy!
Margaret will be honored by her pallbearers…all grandsons!
Services are under the care and direction of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.