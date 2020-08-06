SALADO — Services for Jean MacKaracher Westerberg, 89, of Georgetown and formerly of Salado will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with David Mosser presiding.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Westerberg died July 29, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Woburn, Mass., to Daniel and Gertrude MacKaracher. She graduated fromMelrose High School, and worked for Mass Mutual Insurance Co. She married Tom Westerberg on March 6, 1954. She served as Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Round Rock Chapter No. 315, was past president of the Bell County Republican Women Organization and served on the council for the Salado Cemetery Association Board. She was awarded the “Yellow Rose of Texas” by Gov. Rick Perry.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Thomas Westerberg of Mont Belvieu; four daughters, Deborah Huff of Georgetown, MaryAnn Westerberg of Rosamond, Calif., Dianne Ferguson of Austin and Carolyn Thompson of Victoria; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Friends of Salado Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 21, Salado, TX 76571, or Salado Area Republican Women, P.O. Box 373, Salado, TX 76571.