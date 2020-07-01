ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Shirley Rae Butterworth, 85, of Rockdale.
Mrs. Butterworth died Monday, June 29, at a Taylor nursing home.
She was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Crisfield, Md., to Ray and Jeanette Thornton Hill. She married Harry Butterworth on April 21, 1956, in Conklin, N.Y.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Larry.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Jeanne of Colorado; two sons, Scott Butterworth of Bertram and Steve Butterworth of Thorndale; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.