No services are planned for Terry Don Dennis, 76, of Belton.
Mr. Dennis died Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Round Rock.
He was born Oct. 11, 1946, in Abilene to Mathie and Nina Dennis. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1965. He received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas. He retired in June 2000 as president and CEO of CSW Energy.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley Dennis of Belton; a son, Brady Dennis of Temple; a daughter, Amy Dennis of Rockwall; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottish Rite for Children, to The Academie Musique of Central Texas, or to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.