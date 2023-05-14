CAMERON — Services for Joshua “Josh” Lee Clouse, 39, of Cameron will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Burial will be at a later date in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Clouse died Thursday, May 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born was born June 27, 1983, at Fort Hood. He graduated from Waxahachie High School in 2001. He enlisted in the Army and was honorably discharged in 2005. He married Stephanie Nicole Fortner in 2003. He worked for the Milam County Sheriff’s Department for several years and then for Cameron Small Engines before going to work for the Cameron Police Department, obtaining the rank of sergeant. He was a member of Harvest Bible Church in Rockdale where he served as a deacon and pre-teen minister, along with being a part of the church security team.
Survivors include his wife; and two sons, Jonathon Clouse and Jordan Clouse.
Memorials may be made to the Josh Clouse Memorial Fund at Citizens National Bank Cameron.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.