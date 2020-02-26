Services for Lowell Dean Masley, 62, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home with the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Mr. Masley died Saturday, Feb. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 3, 1957, in Anderson, Ind., to Loren and Betty Spencer Masley. He grew up in Indianapolis, Ind. He graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology. He made a career out of sculpting, designing and inventing medical simulators for Laerdal Medical in Gatesville for more than 30 years. He married Zita Lenkaite in 1993. He had been a resident of Temple since 1995.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Jennifer Masley of Ohio; three sisters, Linda Masley of Florida, Ruth Masley of Illinois and Beth Keltz of Massachusetts; and his parents of Florida.