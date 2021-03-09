CAMERON — Services for John Albert Heintze, 94, of Temple will be 3 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Ben Arnold Cemetery.
Mr. Heintze died Thursday, March 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 27, 1926, in the Sharp community to Albert and Mary Heintze. He married Bernice La Verne Baring on Oct. 17, 1948. He was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Michael Heintze of San Marcos; two daughters, Debra King of Temple and Mary Routt of Arlington; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. today at the funeral home.