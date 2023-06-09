BELTON — Services for Cleta Mae Baker, 91, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Belton with the Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Baker died Thursday, June 8, at a Temple memory care center.
She was born Sept. 20, 1931, in San Angelo to Thomas Wayne and Erma Rose Dunn Jordan. She attended school in San Angelo, She graduated from San Angelo Junior College in 1952. She went to work for the First National Bank, and later worked for Cox Rushing Greer and Horton, Yaggy and Kenley.
She married Kenneth D. Baker on April 5, 1969, in San Angelo. They moved to Turkey for two years while he served in the Air Force. They returned to San Angelo, and after his retirement from the Air Force they moved to Waco. They moved to Belton in February 1978. She retired in 1998. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Belton where she served on several committees, taught children’s Sunday school and vacation Bible school. She also volunteered at Helping Hands Ministry for many years.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Tammy Baker of Temple; a son, Carter Baker of Hewitt; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Belton.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.