ROCKDALE — Services for Norma Jean Dessens, 87, of Houston will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Dessens died Thursday, Aug. 20, at a Houston nursing home.
She was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Taylor to Adolph and Clara Haverland Eulenfeld. She married Bill Dessens on Nov. 22, 1953, in Taylor. She worked for Palais Royal in Houston. She was a member of Tallowood Baptist Church in Houston.
She was preceded in death by her husband on June 16, 2014; and a son, Steven Dessens on Jan. 12, 2018.
Survivors include two sons, David Dessens of Winnipeg, Canada, and Mark Dessens of Houston; a sister, Janice Gambill of Austin; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.