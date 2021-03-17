BELTON — Services for Anthony Eugene “Tony” Scallions, 61, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mr. Scallions died Monday, Feb. 8, at a local hospital.
He was born April 13, 1959, in Fort Hood to Elizabeth Walker and Joy Scallions. He worked as a painter and truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Scallions; a son, Jacob Scallions; two daughters, Kati Scallions Moffett and Carrie Shaw; two brothers, Kenny Scallions and Jerome Scallions; two sisters, Becky Mitchell and Brenda Norman; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.