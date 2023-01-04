Thomas Allen Bryan Taylor
Thomas Allen Bryan Taylor, aged 78, went to be with Jesus on January 1, 2023. A one-of-a-kind husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he is deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Pam, daughter Holly, son Bryan, and their families.
Native Texan, author/poet, teacher, musician, award-winning actor and storyteller, Tom wrote more than 1,000 stories, ballads, songs, and poems, in addition to writing children’s books and recording multiple albums. He performed in venues ranging from LA’s Skid Row to the Library of Congress, from Off-Broadway to “A Prairie Home Companion,” and television and films, as well as many schools, clubs, prisons, jails, churches, businesses, organizations and libraries. He shared his original written works at hundreds of concerts, church retreats, lay renewals, college chapel services, and community events.
Tom grew up in Houston, raised along with his sister Terry by Pauleen Taylor, a single mother and Principal of Pugh Elementary. He attended Bellaire High School, where he studied theater with Cecil Pickett and was voted Mr. Bellaire; attended Lon Morris Junior College; and was head cheerleader at The University of Texas at Austin, where he received his B.S. in Education and M.A. in Speech/Theatre. He met the love of his life, Pam Dial, when they were head instructors for the National Cheerleaders Association, where they worked as a team for 10 years.
After teaching at Temple Junior College, Tom began an extended tour of his award-winning one man show on Woody Guthrie. He performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Scotland, and England, at venues including Ford’s Theater, the White House, Off-Broadway’s Cherry Lane Theater, and Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, before closing down the show to spend more time with his family in Texas. After working as the advertising director at Hydra-Fitness Industries, he spent several years teaching speech, theater, and English at schools including the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Central Texas College, McLennan Community College, Ellison High School, and Killeen High School. In 1989 he toured China as a representative of America’s folk and country music heritage. In 2012 he toured the Holy Land as part of a group of Bible storytellers.
Tom enjoyed spending his spare time working in the yard, keeping squirrels at bay; playing spoons; experimenting with the latest health food trends; flouting fashion rules with his loud shirts, socks, and ties; applying duct tape; and playing with his grandchildren.
Mr. Taylor is remembered by his wife, Pam Dial Taylor; children, Holly Taylor Mayes and her husband Mike, Bryan Taylor and his wife Lisa; grandchildren Taylor Mayes Breard and her husband Joey, Payton Mayes McGaha and her husband Ryan, Grayson Taylor, and Ella Taylor; great-granddaughter Evelyn May Breard; and sister Terry Gregory and her husband Larry.
The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to the compassionate caregivers from Stoney Brook Belton and Amedisys hospice team who took such good care of Tommy/Dad/Paw Paw in his final months.
Tom’s Victory Service will be held at First Baptist Church Belton on Monday, January 9. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with the service following at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to one of the following: The Gideons International, First Baptist Church Belton Hilltop Fund, or J.A.I.L. Ministry of Belton.
