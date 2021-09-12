Services for John Dodds, 88, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dodds died Friday, Sept. 3.
He was born Jan. 1, 1933, in Pennsylvania to John and Margaret Dodds. He married Adel in November 1957. He served in the Army.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Jeannette Rogers of Texas, Helen Martin of Colorado and Sherry Griffin of Wyoming; a son, John Dodds of California; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.