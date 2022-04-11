Services for Amanda Miller Remoy, 75, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Remoy died Tuesday, March 29, in Temple.
She was born March 24, 1947, in Monroe, La., to Henry and Virginia Miller. She earned a master’s degree in English from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette. She taught English at Temple High School.
Survivors include two sons, Peter Remoy of Little Rock, Ark., and Col. Eric Remoy of Stuttgart, Germany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to hopeforthehungry.org.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.