Carrie Lynn Guilliams
Carrie Lynn Guilliams, 61, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2020 at her home in Moffat, Texas. Carrie was born on June 24, 1959 in San Diego, CA to L.A. Dillard, Jr. and Anne Louise Willliams. She attended Temple High School.
She held various jobs throughout her life, her last being an after school aide at Moody ISD, before retiring. However, her most precious roles were wife, mother, and grandmother.
Carrie was the devoted wife of Donald Guilliams of Moffat, TX. They were married on October 24th, 2004.
She was a loving and nurturing mother to four children: Shane (Gina) Sinclair of Temple. Mandi Thomas of Glen Rose. Marshall (Stephanie) Sinclair of Belton, Micah (Madison) Sinclair of Temple and her stepson Nathan (Essence) Guilliams. Her heart swelled with pride for them, even more so for her ten grandchildren: Rhiannon Sinclair. Shane Scott Sinclair. Kade Thomas. Raife Sparks. Bryant Sinclair. Ethan Sinclair, Cullen Sinclair. Tristan Sinclair, Jordan Sinclair, and Kaylee Sinclair. “Memaw” or “Grandma”, as she was affectionately known as, delighted in as many of their activities as she could. She loved having them for sleepovers, relished watching them play sports, and doted on them as often as possible.
Carrie was graciously and effortlessly selfless. She was kind and gentle. She was always ready to lend an ear, offer encouragement, be a shoulder to cry on, give a hug, or whatever was needed of her. She cherished her family and friends, visiting them frequently. She will be dearly missed.
Carrie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband children, and grandchildren. Also left to cherish her memory are sisters, Bonnie Kay Edmondson of Belton, Nancy (Edward) Robinson of Moffatt, Susan (William) Lentz of Temple, and brother Carl (Karen) Dillard of Corpus Christi.
She will also be missed by many extended family members and friends, too numerous to mention.
A service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020. at 3:00pm in the Family Life Center at Temple First Church of the Nazarene in Temple. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Feed My Sheep or Helping Hands Ministry.
