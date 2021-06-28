Services for Charles “Chuck” Edward Reigle, 68, of Eddy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove with the Rev. Sohns and the Rev. Heckmann officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Reigle died Thursday, June 24, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 12, 1952, in Sunbury, Pa., to Clarence and Martha Reigle. He graduated from Middleburg High School in Middleburg, Pa. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Doris Elizabeth Wilson on May 28, 1976, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He worked for Steven’s Transport.
Survivors include his wife; three children, Karl Erich Reigle, Kristen Natalroman and Gerald Natalroman; his father; six brothers; three sisters; a stepsister, Pamela Grenning; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.