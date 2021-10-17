No services are planned for Charles “Charlie” Ray Bolch, 81, of Temple.
Mr. Bolch died Tuesday, Oct. 12, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Big Spring to Virgil and Nola Bolch. He grew up in O’Donnell, and graduated from O’Donnell High School in 1958. He graduated from Lubbock Christian College with an associate degree in 1960. He moved to Carlsbad, N.M., and held several jobs including butcher and insurance salesman, and finished his career as a potash mine maintenance worker. He married Sandra Jordan on Sept. 17, 1970. They moved to Temple in 2016.
Survivors include his wife; six children, Bret Bolch, Lee Bolch, David Bolch, Sheila Bolch, Daniel Bolch and Devan Bolch; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
