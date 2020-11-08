Our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend, Alondra Ines Garcia, went to be with our heavenly Father unexpectedly on Monday November 2nd in Copperas Cove.
Alondra came into the world on February 27, 1996 to her parents Carmela Guardiola Garcia and Arnulfo Garcia in College Station.
Alondra was raised in Temple and Graduated from Temple High School in 2014 where she was involved in Temple Concert and Marching Band, and TISD After-School Program. She attended Temple College for two years. Alondra was also a member of Christ The King Catholic Church in Belton and the Youth Program. She was the 2011 Festival Queen for Christ The King.
Alondra worked at Spare-Time, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Megg’s Café, Ariza Apartments as a leasing agent, Backyard Barbecue, and Clear Creek Meadows as their Assistant Manager in Copperas Cove, where she had just recently moved.
Alondra had an unforgettable spirit and a smile to match. Anytime she was present, she would light up the room. She was a beautiful soul inside and out.
Alondra loved to take care of all her loved ones, including her nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Anytime anybody went out of town, or was away for the weekend, she’d be the first to step up to take care of their pets. You would always find Alondra with her Mom and Sister. If she wasn’t out shopping or eating, Alondra would be babysitting her teacher’s children or upgrading her cooking skills or doing skits with her mom and sister.
Alondra is survived by her beloved parents Carmela and Arnulfo Garcia, her beloved sister Bianca from Temple, her brother Eric Garcia and wife Evangelee of Midland TX, Ronnie Garcia and wife Melissa of Mesa, AZ. Her Grandmother Pura R. Guardiola of Temple. She is also survived by her beloved pet Faye, who was with her until the end. Alondra considered Faye as her daughter and best-friend. Everywhere Alondra went, Faye was by her side.
She is also survived by her Aunts and Uncles: Frank and Theresa Guardiola, Epifanio and Puri Ortiz, Roy and Elsa Castillo, Francisco and Alma Davila, Johnny and Delia Guardiola, Ricky and Teresa Guardiola, George and Sue Guardiola, Francisco and Maria Elena Guardiola, Bernardo and Rosa Baeza, Oscar and Amalia Torres, Joe, Phillip, Raul and Cesar Guardiola.
Her cousins: Russ and Heather McClain,( Elin and Avery), Frankie Guardiola, Adam & Vanessa Guardiola, (Angelica, John Adam Jr, Lillian), Carlos & Tracey Guardiola, (Oliver and Reagan), Fabio Guardiola, Randy and Leticia Fuentes, Raul Jr, Elida & Angelica Guardiola, Mikayla, Ricky Jr Guardiola, Jorge Jr Yesenia, Ourania Guardiola, Austin and Chelsea Youngblood, Rio and Dallas Pina, (Santiago), Phillip, Dakota Guardiola, Claudia and Michael Tucci, (Isabella, Nicholas, Vincent, Dora, Delilah, and Melissa), Jay and Erica Ybarra, (Amalia), Roy Anthony (Marcus Castillo), Cassandra (Savannah), Sammuel Castillo, Carlos and Laura Reyna, (Kylie, Maddison) Michael and Mandi Trevino, Jeremy Torres, Nathan Garcia, Danielle Garcia, and Ashely Torres, Ramiro and Cecilia Gonzalez, (Ramiro Jr, Natalia, Carolina), Gabriela Guardiola, (Ruben, Ivana, Fernanda)
Her nieces and nephews, Calvin Sanchez, Aubrianna Garcia, Amri Garcia, Eric Jr Garcia, Jayleen Ascencio and Kiyra Garcia. Her God-parents James and Valerie Garza and God-siblings Amanda, Jeremy and Alyssa Garza
Alondra was preceded by her Grandfather Francisco Guardiola of Temple and Grandparents Alberto and Benita Garcia
Services for Alondra will be as follows: Visitation on Monday, November 9 from 5-7 pm. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will at 7 pm at Christ The King Catholic Church with Deacon Ronnie Lastovica and Deacon Oscar Valeriano.
Pallbearers will be: Ronnie Garcia, Eric Garcia, Michael Tomas Trevino, Roy Anthony Castillo, Jorge Andres Ybarra, Phillip Anthony Guardiola
Honorary pallbearers: Russ McClain, Carlos Guardiola,
Francisco Tomas Guardiola, Sammuel Louis Castillo, Raul Guardiola Jr, Ricardo Guardiola Jr
Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, November 10 at 12:00 pm at Christ The King Catholic Church with Rev. Quan Sang and Deacon Oscar Valeriano.
The Family will have a Private Burial at a later Date.
The Garcia Family would like to thank the staff of Clear Creek Meadows Apartments and all their Family and Friends for the outpouring of love, messages, food and donations in this time of need.