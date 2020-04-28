Gordon Evans, age 91 of Temple, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will take place at Bellwood Memorial Park Columbarium.
Mr. Evans was born on October 5, 1928 in Shields, Coleman County, Texas to the late Alfred Evans and Velma Elliot Evans. He attended schools in the Belton area and graduated from Belton High School. He retired with over 20 years of service from Coca Cola Co. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Fern Waters of Belton and his niece, Brenda Waters of Austin.
