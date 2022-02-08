BELTON — Services for Ryan J. Lawton, 47, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery near Temple.
Mr. Lawton died Saturday, Feb. 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 5, 1975, in Methuen, Mass., to Daniel and Pat McKenna Lawton. He moved to Austin as a young man and graduated from Travis High School in 1993. He obtained his juris doctorate degree in 2003 from Wesleyan School of Law in Fort Worth. He worked as a senior associate for the past six years at the law office of Brett Pritchard in Killeen. He married Cheryl Griffitts on July 22, 2000, in Austin.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Alex Lawton of Temple; two daughters, Riley Lawton and Allison Lawton, both of Temple; his parents; and two sisters, Erin Brenner and Shannon Ramirez, both of Frisco.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.