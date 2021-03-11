Sam D. Barfield
December 10, 1955 -
March 8, 2021
Sam D. Barfield, age 65 of Reed’s Lake, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 9:30am Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Loyd Hall officiating.
Sam Douglas Barfield was born on December 10, 1955 to Roy Edward Barfield and Elizabeth Jane Lawhon Barfield. He attended schools in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 1973. Sam also graduated from Texas A&M in 1977 with his Bachelor of Science in Animal Science degree. Sam was baptized on March 5, 1967 by J. Cleo Scott at Avenue T. Church of Christ. He has been a member of Heidenheimer Church of Christ since December of 1995. Sam married Sandra Lynne Haddick Scott on March 8, 1997 and she preceded Sam in death on March 6, 2018.
Sam worked on Bison Hybrid cattle research for Texas A&M for nine months and worked as a meat packing supervisor in Greeley, Colorado. He was a self-employed row crop farmer, custom hay baler, hog farmer and cattle rancher. Sam was a high school football official for 21 years, officiating over 1000 games. Sam was preceded in death by his father and his wife.
Survivors include his brother, David Barfield and wife Sharon; his mother, Elizabeth Barfield; nephews, John Barfield and Scott Barfield; and a niece, Laura Barfield.
Memorials may be given to Cherokee Home for Children.
“Heaven Will Be Great!” Sandra spelled these words out the afternoon she passed away. I agree…Sam Barfield 11/19/2019
