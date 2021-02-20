Larry Edd Ryter, 72, of Temple, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, peacefully in his home surrounded by family in Rogers, TX. after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. A memorial will be held at Wildwood Baptist Church 5195 Cedar Creek Rd. Temple, TX 76504 on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Larry was born in Waco, TX on March 11, 1948 to Detroy Webster Ryter and Geneva Justine (Johnson). He graduated from Richfield High school in 1966 and served in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve from 1968 to 1973. Larry started out as a High Lineman with Texas Power & Light and retired as a Senior Protection & Control Technician after 30 plus years with Oncor. He dedicated his life to serving others and volunteering to numerous organizations. Larry was a lifetime member and a tremendous asset of the American Legion Post 133 in Temple TX, where he held office as Adjutant and Chaplain until his passing. Larry will be best remembered by his self reliance, hard work, and perseverance. He enjoyed wildlife, fishing, and smoking BBQ on the pit.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Detroy and Geneva Ryter, and his only son
Lawrence Edward Ryter.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Alice (Allison), daughter Jennifer and husband Bryan Dykes, daughter Angela and husband Alan Brown, four grandchildren, Parker Brown, Elizabeth Tori Welsch, Emily Brown, Nicholas Welsch, and two great-granddaughters, Danika Loya and Amelia Welsch, three siblings, Barry Ryter and wife Peggy, Phylis Cook, and Stephen Ryter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church 5195 Cedar Creek Rd. Temple, TX 76504.
The American Legion Post 133 will hold a memorial service at a later date.