ROCKDALE — Services for Melba McGuire, 82, of Temple and formerly of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. McGuire died Friday, Oct. 9, in Gatesville.
She was born April 23, 1938, in Gause to Elmer David and Fannie Mae Travis Mathews. She married Jimmy Wayne McGuire on Sept. 22, 1956, at the First Baptist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Vickie Rainey.
Survivors include a son, Bryant “Hitch” McGuire of Gatesville; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.