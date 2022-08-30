JT Walton
JT Walton, 57, of Belton and formally of Bangs, Texas passed away with his wife by his side on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. He was born in Big Spring, Texas on July 23, 1965 to parents Jerry Walton and Tonia Graham Walton.
JT worked for several local construction companies both as a heavy equipment operator and foreman. He enjoyed fishing, hanging out with friends and riding his Harley. He is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Vivian Walton of Belton, son Jonathan Walton of Belton, and daughters April Farmer and partner Issac Hernandez of Bastrop and Desi Frieden and husband Corey of Rogers. JT is also survived by sister Lisa Garcia of San Angelo and brother Billy Ray Walton and wife Glenda of Big Spring, and 5 nieces and 5 nephews. JT was beloved “Poppy” to grandchildren Rachel Farmer of Bastrop, Lance Corporal Taylor Farmer of Round Rock, currently stationed at Marine Corp Air Station in Miramar, California, Gabe and Julian Hernandez of Bastrop and Sierra and Bella Frieden of Rogers.
There will be a celebration of JT’s life at 2pm, Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at Armstrong Community Center in Belton.
