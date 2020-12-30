BELTON — Services for Darvin Maurice Self, 87, of Belton will be 2 p.m. today in Moffat Cemetery in Moody.
Mr. Self died Saturday, Dec. 26.
He was born March 6, 1933, in Sylvester to Dulancie Manuel “Bud” and Fay Marie Powell Self. He attended school in Sweetwater. He attended McMurray University. He married Frieda Gavit. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service. He was a member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a daughter, Sandra Self; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Self and Mark Self, both of Belton; two daughters, Carol Hyde of Rock City Falls, N.Y., and Patty Self of Pflugerville; two sisters, Bonnie Polnack of Sweetwater and Joy Cummins of Supula, Okla.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.