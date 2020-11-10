BELTON — Services for Billy John Johnston, 81, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Johnston died Friday, Nov. 6, at a local hospital.
He was born June 19, 1939, in Alvarado to Laura and Dolphie Johnston. He was a construction worker and also worked for H-E-B.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Johnston.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Clark Johnston of Morgan’s Point Resort; three sons, James Edward Johnston of Geneseo, Ill., Billy Lynn Johnston of Terrell and Frank T. Johnston of Florence; a daughter, Tonja Johnston Montgomery of Belton; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.