Services for Maria Cleotilde Bracamontes Obregon, 55, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Obregon died Tuesday, March 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 23, 1966, in Mexquitic de Carmona, Mexico, to Jesus and Maria Garcia Bracamontes. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hector Obregon Garcia.
Survivors include three sons, Claudio Obregon, Jose Carrillo and Jose Medrano; two daughters, Carolina Obregon and Mayra Bracamontes; three sisters, Silvia Bracamontes Garcia, Cristela Bracamontes Garcia and Maria Bracamontes Garcia; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.