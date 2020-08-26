ROSEBUD — Services for Samuel Jefferson “Jeff” Dolan, 61, of Corpus Christi will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Mr. Dolan died Saturday, Aug. 15, in Corpus Christi.
He was born Oct. 5, 1958, in Rosebud to Samuel Jerome and Diane Souther Dolan. He graduated from Greenhill Preparatory School in 1977. He attended SMU. He was a model and photographer.
Survivors include a son, Michael J. Dolan; his father; two sisters, Kelly Dolan Robertson and Andrea Dolan; and a brother, Tim Dolan.