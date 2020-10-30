McGREGOR — Services for Bonnie Wanda Noland, 93, of Crawford will be 2 p.m. today in Crawford Cemetery with the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Mrs. Noland died Tuesday, Oct. 27, in McGregor.
She was born May 23, 1927, in Titus County to James Amos and Anna Mae Sanders Pruett. She married John M. “JM” Noland on Feb. 3, 1951. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 18, 2007.
Survivors include her sons, Dickie Marlin Pruett and Billy G. Noland; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Cole Funeral Home in McGregor is in charge of arrangements.