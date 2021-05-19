BELTON — Services for Richard “Dick” Collins, 84, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Danny Crosby officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Collins died Thursday, May 13, in Belton.
He was born Nov. 23, 1936, in Lawn to Vernon Bisby and Ora Irene Collins. He married Faye Hitt in 1957. He worked for Pepsi Cola, Borden’s Milk and Frito Lay.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Pamela.
Survivors include two daughters, Patti Pustka of Temple and Melissa McCartney of Harker Heights; two sisters, Barbara Wiggins and Wanda Shelton, both of Gatesville; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.