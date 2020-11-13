Melinda Kay
(Pitt) Newman
Melinda Kay (Pitt) Newman, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and most importantly a follower of Christ Jesus left Temple, TX on November 11th, 2020 to live with Lord Jesus. Brain cancer helped to fold up her earthly tent, but she is not dead, she is awaiting her new body with the other believers that have gone before her. People often asked, “How is she so happy?” During all the cancer treatments, she was always smiling. Melinda’s smiles didn’t come from the prospect of healing they came from her belief in the GOSPEL and her love for Jesus. Even during treatments, her greatest concerns were for those treating her and whether they knew Jesus.
Melinda was a graduate of Texas A&M University. She worked in education for over 20 years. For the last 13, she served as the Technology Director for Troy ISD. She loved helping students succeed and had a special love for the Troy FFA.
Although she goes home before her husband Ed Newman of Temple, her son, Brian Newman of Houston, her daughter Megan Newman of Temple, her parents Bill & Linda Pitt of Groesbeck, and sister Julie Ann Pitt Eilers of Tomball, they will see her again in the future.
While cancer took her earthly life, it could never penetrate a soul transformed by the beauty of God’s grace. We pray that you know that grace.
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thess. 5:16–18).
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Lakeview Baptist Church, Belton with Dr. Bob Crowder officiating. Burial services will follow at Moody Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation Friday evening from 4-7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Flowers are welcome; memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
You can read about her journey at www.bemm.net
