Services for Alice Irene Owens Willoughby, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Rodney Garcia officiating.
Mrs. Willoughby died Monday, Dec. 13, at a Temple hospital.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
She was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Eufaula, Okla., to Jess J. Owens and Kittie Shures. She married Clarence William Willoughby in 1947 in St. Francis County, Ark. She had lived in the Bell County area since 1982. She attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Temple for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three sons, Timothy Paul, Clarence William Willoughby III and Kenneth Willoughby; and several grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda Irene Culp of Florida, Mary Willoughby of Temple and Judy Beene of Belton; five sons, Richard Wayne Willoughby and Danny Willoughby, both of Temple, Jimmy Willoughby of Owl Creek, Joseph Willoughby of Cameron and Jay Arthur Willoughby of Troy; 27 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.