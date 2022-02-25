Jimmy Alan Wolf
Jimmy Alan Wolf, age 50, of Holland passed from this life during the evening hours of Sunday, February 20th, 2022, at his home. He was born on the 3rd day of March 1971 to parents Curtis and Jewel Clark Wolf.
Jimmy had been a resident of the Bell County area for all his life. As a kid, he loved to venture off to the creek bottom where he and his buddies would go varmint hunting. Throughout his younger years, he attended all his schoolings in Holland and later graduated from Holland High school in 1989. On June 20th, 2014, he married Bryana Rauschenberg in Bell County. Jimmy enjoyed spending most of his time outdoors hunting and fishing. He had been a farmer for his entire life and loved anything agriculture. Jimmy loved his John Deer tractors, his collection of guns and knives, and making people laugh with his many practical jokes. He adored his grandbabies very much and will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Wolf and brother, Ronnie Dean Wolf.
Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Bryana Wolf; daughter, Makenna Cosper; son, Kord Huntley and wife Reaynna; son, Paeton Huntley; brother, Curtis Wayne Wolf and wife Linda; brother, Darrell Wolf and wife Brenda; sister, Carol Wolf; sister, Paula Weir and husband Darrell; and sister, Connie Horak and husband Frank. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his three grandchildren, Karigan, Jamon, Kaisen Huntley; eight nieces and nephews, Randy Wolf, Brian Wolf and wife Sara, Tiffany Rodriguez and husband Louis, Brandy Dubec and husband Brandon, Dustin Weir, Wesley Weir, Jacob Horak, Shelby Horak, and nine great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary