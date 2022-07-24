Services for David Blakely Rutland, 62, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Services for David Blakely Rutland, 62, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Rutland died Wednesday, July, 20, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 2, 1959, in Opelika, Ala., to Jerald Blakely and Gladys Virginia Pugh Rutland. He was president of McLane Technology Partners, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Rutland of Temple; two daughters, Jessica Lynn Rutland and Abigail Virginia Rutland; and three sisters Kimberly Belken, Linda Harris and Amy Hinkle.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.