Services for Raymond Roy Tharp, 92, of Temple, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Tom Henderson officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Tharp died Thursday, Feb. 23.
He was born July 12, 1930, to Raymond Mack Tharp and Bernice Loraine Davis in Rogers. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1948 and Howard Payne University in 1954. He married Dixie DeAun Stoneman on June 4, 1953, in Brownwood. He received his California teacher certification, his Masters Degree of religious education, and Masters Degree of Science degree in education. He worked as a teacher, school counselor, and Director of Guidance and Placement. He served as a pastor of several churches. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, Phi Delta Kappa, Texas Retired Teachers Association, the Sons of the Republic of Texas, and the Sons of the American Revolution.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Carla Jean Cleveland; a son, Gregory Scott Tharp; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Howard Payne University in Brownwood, or any charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.