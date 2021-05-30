BELTON — Services for Reece Brown Ming, 87, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Ming died Monday, May 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 24, 1934, in Sparta to Cicero and Mattie Lee Ming. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Mid-Texas Telephone Co. in Killeen. He was a member of Belton Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Marie Ming; a son, Michael Ming of Belton; a daughter, Dawn Krupeta of Belton; a sister, Ruth Benway; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Done in 21 fund at Belton Church of Christ.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.