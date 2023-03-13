Service for David Charles Vanicek, 75, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Seaton Brethren Church with the Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Vanicek died Friday, March 10, at a local hospital.
He was born March 31, 1947, to Henry Joe and Willie Mae Rose Hutka Vanicek in Temple. He grew up in the Ratibor community, attended Lost Prairie School and graduated from Rogers High School in 1965. He attended Temple Junior College. He married Patsy Joyce Stewart on Sept. 10, 1966. He worked at the Arcadia Theater while in college, then worked for American Desk, ABC Scientific, Griggs International, Temple Products and Earle Industries, where he served as a vice president. He was a past president of SPJST Lodge No. 24 in Cyclone. He started the Bartlett Auction in 1990 and became a licensed auctioneer. He was a member of Seaton Brethren Church.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Terri Vanicek; and a brother, Brian Vanicek of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53, Temple, TX 76501.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.