BELTON — Services for Chandus Lynn Hoff, 47, of Temple are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
She died Saturday, April 18.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 8:08 pm
