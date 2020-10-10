CAMERON — Services for Karan Kamenicky Arning, 62, of Buckholts will be 2 p.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Geoff Lightsey officiating.
Mrs. Arning died Wednesday, Oct. 7, at a Dallas hospital.
She was born Nov. 18, 1957, in Cameron to Ernest Frank and Charlene Sommer Kamenicky. She married Michael Arning on Nov. 28, 1991. She was a certified radiologic technician. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Justin Miller of Weatherford and Tyson Miller of West; a step-daughter, Penny English of Indianapolis; her parents; two brothers, Randy Kamenicky of Brenham and Rusty Kamenicky of Granbury; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon Monday at the funeral home.