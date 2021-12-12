BELTON — Services for L.E. “Elwood” Sutton, 88, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Heritage Country Church in Salado with Ricky Lindsey officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Sutton died Friday, Dec. 10, at his residence.
He was born June 10, 1933, in Salado to Claude and Les Cockrell Sutton. He was a sixth-generation Texan. He graduated from Salado High School in 1951. He joined the Army in 1953, and after he was honorably discharged began a long career with Wilsonart as a truck driver, retiring in 1992. He married Beverly “Bo” Brown on January 31, 1966, in Belton, and she preceded him in death in June 2021.
Survivors include two sons, Chet Sutton and Howard Sutton, both of Salado; a sister, Linda Moore of Salado; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.