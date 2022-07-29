Services for Charles D. Maynard, age 60 of Grand Prairie, will be held at 11:00am Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Maynard passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence in Dallas.
Charles David Maynard was born on August 25, 1961 in Temple to the late Robert B. Maynard and Dorothy Louise Maynard. He attended Temple schools and graduated from Temple High School in 1979. He completed an HVAC degree at TSTI in Waco and worked in sales for United Refrigeration in Arlington for over 20 years. Charles loved sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Texas Ranger fan. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple. Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Brenda Bowman of Houston; his brother, Dan Maynard of Temple; his uncle, C.H. Moore of Dallas; and by his beloved dog, Rex.
Memorials may be given in Mr. Maynard’s name to the SPCA.