Services for Harrison Legan, 87, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Richard Gatto officiating.
Mr. Legan died Sunday, May 28, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 2, 1935, in San Antonio to Roberta Coleman Brouillette and Louis Harrison Legan Sr. He lived in the Temple area all of his life. He graduated from Temple High School in 1954. He married Ann Baggett in 1967. He owned and operated Harrison Legan’s Heironymus Printing.
Survivors include his wife of Troy; four daughters, Barbara Forrest of Seaton, Sharla Wiese of Salado, Leisa Legan Fulwider of Troy and Candice Legan Vasquez of Temple; a son, Lonnie Legan of Wimberley; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.