Linda Joan Hering
Linda Joan Hering (74) born in Rosebud, Texas on May 8, 1967, went to be with our heavenly father on Monday, June 20, 2022. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were by her side at the time of her passing.
Linda married Justin Jerome Hering October 28, 1967, in Westphalia, Texas. They moved to Garland, Texas where Justin was employed after their marriage. In 1974, they returned to be near family and build a home and farm the land near Cyclone, TX. Here, Linda worked alongside Justin growing the family farm and beginning a family. Linda and Justin had four children who were the pride of their mother’s eyes. With the kids entering school, Linda took a job working at the school cafeteria.
In addition to her love for her family, Linda enjoyed cooking and baking. There was not a single event when Linda didn’t bring multiple dishes to the delight of all those around her. Linda also enjoyed any type of crafting and spent hours creating crafts and sharing her love of crafts with her grandchildren. Linda was also actively involved in the Women’s Alter Society. She spent many hours giving back to her community.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Geraldine Frenzel. Linda is survived by her husband Justin, their four children, Donna (Brian) McMyler, Keith (Rebecca), Jason, and Jennifer Hering. Additionally, she will be missed by her 6 grandchildren, Haylee and Braden Hering, Josh and Logan Hering, and Emma and Claire McMyler.
A public viewing will be begin at 8:30 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone on Friday, June 24, 2022; the rosary will be at 9:30 followed by mass lead by Father Ranjan. Lunch will be served for family and friends following the celebration of her life at the Cyclone Hall.
Linda will be laid to rest privately at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
