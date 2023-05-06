CAMERON — Services for Richard Earl “Ricky” Williams Jr., 67, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Williams died Thursday, May 4, at his residence.
Mr. Williams, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Classic Bank,
He was born Sept. 29, 1955, in Austin to Richard Earl and Mary Jacquelyn “Jackie” Camp Williams. He married Donna D’Ann Wendell. He was CEO and chairman of the board of Classic Bank. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two daughters, Elizabeth Williams and Victoria Williams, both of Cameron; his mother of Cameron; and a sister, Debora Evans of Belton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.