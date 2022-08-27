James “Jim” Kirby Mohler II
James “Jim” Kirby Mohler II, 60, of Salado passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at a local hospital.
A visitation for Jim will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at 3C Cowboy Fellowship Church in Salado. Jim’s funeral will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 3C Cowboy Fellowship Church with Pastor Brian Miller officiating. His burial will follow at Levita Cemetery in Levita, Texas.
Jim was born on August 18, 1962, to James and Agnes Mohler in Houston, Texas. Jim grew up in Moffat and attended school in Belton. He started working for his father at Jimsco Glass in Temple at the age of only sixteen. He met the love of his life, Sheila and they were Belton High School sweethearts. They married on December 12, 1981. Together they had four children and worked side by side every day. Jim owned and operated Jimsco Glass in Temple for over 35 years. He loved the lake, traveling, spending time on his houseboat, and being with his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Mohler and his parents, James and Agnes Mohler.
Jim is survived by his children, Jami Mohler of Salado, Jessi and her husband, Dave Ausman of Brunssum, Netherlands, Kari and her husband, Jim Eberts of Honolulu, Hawaii, Trey Mohler and his wife, Fallen of Salado; his siblings, Bonnie Johnson and husband, Johnnie of Cypress, Anne Ley and husband, Ed of Belton, and twelve cherished grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to 3C Cowboy Fellowship in Salado.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary