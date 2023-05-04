Services for Leon Verse, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Verse died Saturday, April 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 16, 1939, in Bastrop to Leon Verse Sr. and Laura Seal Lexion. He attended school in Bastrop. He worked as a truck driver.
Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Ann Lewis of Temple and Karen Ringo of Killeen; seven brothers, Leon Verse Jr. of Elgin, Leroy Jones of El Paso, Eugene Collins and Charles Lexion, both of Denver, Colo.; nine sisters, Paula Allen of Houston, Alice Hope and Mary Green, both of Elgin, Lovie Flowers of Austin, Dorothy Badger of Killeen, Elaine Lexion, Kim Lexion, and Nora Lexion, all of Denver, Colo., and Shirley Palmer of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.