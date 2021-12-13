ROSEBUD — Services for Darwin Bruggman, 81, of Cyclone will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mr. Bruggman died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born July 31, 1940, in Cyclone to Mildred and Wilbert Bruggman. He attended school in Cyclone, and graduated from Rogers High School in 1958. He married Bernadette Roessler on Aug. 27, 1961. He worked at Wilsonart and Goodyear Tire, and later became the plant engineer at Duplex Products in Temple, retiring after 24 years. He farmed and ranched, and started Camp Creek Farms, a show cattle operation. He was a founding member of the East Bell County Youth Boosters in 1983, and served on the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show board. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and served as secretary/treasurer of the St. Joseph Cemetery Association.
Survivors include his wife of Cyclone; a son, Ronnie Bruggman of Bruceville-Eddy; a daughter, Lisa Hoelscher of Lorena; two brothers, Danny Bruggman of Red Ranger and Donnie Bruggman of Holland; three sisters, Gennie Bartek of Temple, Bernie Ray of Cyclone and Cindy Moeller of Westphalia; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to East Bell County Youth Boosters at johnjasonnash@yahoo.com, or St. Joseph’s Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, followed by a rosary.