CAMERON — Services for Donny “Deek” White, 64, of Belmena will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Milam County Cowboy Church near Rockdale.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Mr. White died Sunday, Feb. 21, at his residence.
He was born June 20, 1956, to B.D. and Billie Jo Massengale White. He was a retired electrician. He married Naomi Ruth Brown.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Jennifer Mueck of Cameron and Shannon Bell of Belmena; a sister, Beverly Wenzel of Beaumont; his father of Hearne; his mother of Jones Prairie: and six grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.