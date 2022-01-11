Service for Birdie Mae Forest, 73, of Belton will be noon Saturday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple with Limmie Collins officiating.
Ms. Forest died Monday, Jan. 3, at her residence.
She was born May 28, 1949, in Texarkana Vernon and Gertrude Forest. The family moved to Dallas and later to Belton. She attended T.B. Harris School from the fourth grade until its closure in 1966. She graduated from Belton High School in 1968. As a child, she attended Magnolia Baptist Church. As an adult, she attended Love Unlimited Church of God in Christ. She worked for Superior Chair Craft of Belton, Greggs’ Manufacturing in Belton, the Texas Highway Department and Wilsonart in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Edmond Blackmon and Billie Ray Blackmon.
A viewing and visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.