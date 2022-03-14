BELTON — Services for Helen Cryer, 85, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Cryer died Monday, March 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Rogers to William Ernest and Ida Beatrice Warren Taylor. She married Bobby D. Cryer on Nov. 22, 1956. She was a housewife, and a member of First Baptist Church in Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Paul Cryer of Bastrop John Cryer of Belton; two brothers, Raymond Taylor of Rogers and Terry Taylor of Holland; three sisters, Rita Jones of Taylor, Earline Reid of Temple and Ernestine Brown of Moffat; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.